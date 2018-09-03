Kasper Schmeichel Feels Sympathy for Fellow Goalkeeper Following Calamitous Error

September 03, 2018

Leicester City goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has said that he feels sympathy for new Liverpool goalkeeper Alisson Becker following his unfortunate error at the weekend.

Alisson, who had not conceded a goal in his first three Premier League games for the Reds, attempted a 'Cruyff turn' in his own penalty box. However, the Brazilian keeper was tackled by Leicester's Kelechi Iheanacho, a mistake that led directly to Leicester's goal. Despite Alisson's error, Liverpool went on to win the match 2-1, continuing their perfect start to the season.

Despite being on opposite sides, Schmeichel said after the match that he felt for the new Liverpool goalkeeper following his mistake. According to TEAMtalk, Schmeichel said, ''Of course you feel for him. He's been fantastic in their first three games.

''I don't know Liverpool's style exactly but I think they encourage the keeper to take chances to keep possession, like Ederson does for Manchester City.

''When you do that you have to accept mistakes are sometimes made, just as with outfield players. The only difference with goalkeepers is when you do make an error nine-and-a-half times out of 10 it gets punished.

''I do feel for him but you could see afterwards he didn't take any chances again.''

Schmeichel clearly understands what Alisson is going through. At 31, Schmeichel now is an experienced goalkeeper who in his time has made similar, costly errors, but understands that what matters most is not the error but how you respond. 


Goalkeepers such as Loris Karius and Robert Green have made big errors in the past, albeit in bigger games, and never seemed to recover. Liverpool fans will be hoping that Alisson has the personality and the metal to recover from his blunder.

