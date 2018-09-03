Liverpool's True Net Summer Spend Report Revealed Including Add-Ons and Loan Fees

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

The true figures of Liverpool's record-breaking summer transfer window have been revealed.

According to the Liverpool Echo, the Champions League finalists spent £160.85m on new signings, and earned £35.75 from the players they sold.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

This means that Liverpool's net spend was £125.1m on fees that are already guaranteed, this therefore does not include potential add-ons or options in contracts that are yet to be triggered.

If all add-ons based on appearances and success are met, then Liverpool's summer transfer spend will increase to an eye-watering £174.35m. On the other hand, the value of Liverpool's outgoings will rise to £45m should all the requirements be met.

ADRIAN DENNIS/GettyImages

Liverpool fans were going ballistic during the summer transfer window, as every week it felt like the Reds had brought in a new superstar. Naby Keita made his £52m move from RB Leipzig official after the deal had been confirmed the season before. Liverpool then bought Monaco midfielder Fabinho for a cool £40m, as well as Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri for a cut price £12.85m.

Arguably the most important signing for the Merseyside club was that of goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Liverpool have struggled for years in the goalkeeping department, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius not up to standard. Alisson signed for Liverpool from Italian club Roma for £56m, but the deal could rise to £65m depending on circumstances.

 In regards to outgoings, striker Danny Ings has moved to Southampton on loan for now, but is expected to sign permanently next year for a deal worth £18m. Other departures include goalkeeper Danny Ward who went to Leicester, as well as Ragnar Klavan, Karius and Harry Wilson. However, Wilson and Karius left the Reds only on loan, but Liverpool received a combined £3.25m from loan fees for the two players.

Due to Liverpool's ostentatious transfer spending spree, fans will be expecting a great season in which anything less than a major trophy will be deemed a failure.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)