Liverpool's True Net Summer Spend Report Revealed Including Add-Ons and Loan Fees

The true figures of Liverpool's record-breaking summer transfer window have been revealed.

According to the Liverpool Echo , the Champions League finalists spent £160.85m on new signings, and earned £35.75 from the players they sold.

This means that Liverpool's net spend was £125.1m on fees that are already guaranteed, this therefore does not include potential add-ons or options in contracts that are yet to be triggered.

If all add-ons based on appearances and success are met, then Liverpool's summer transfer spend will increase to an eye-watering £174.35m. On the other hand, the value of Liverpool's outgoings will rise to £45m should all the requirements be met.



Liverpool fans were going ballistic during the summer transfer window, as every week it felt like the Reds had brought in a new superstar. Naby Keita made his £52m move from RB Leipzig official after the deal had been confirmed the season before. Liverpool then bought Monaco midfielder Fabinho for a cool £40m, as well as Swiss international Xherdan Shaqiri for a cut price £12.85m.

Arguably the most important signing for the Merseyside club was that of goalkeeper Alisson Becker. Liverpool have struggled for years in the goalkeeping department, with both Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius not up to standard. Alisson signed for Liverpool from Italian club Roma for £56m, but the deal could rise to £65m depending on circumstances.



In regards to outgoings, striker Danny Ings has moved to Southampton on loan for now, but is expected to sign permanently next year for a deal worth £18m. Other departures include goalkeeper Danny Ward who went to Leicester, as well as Ragnar Klavan, Karius and Harry Wilson. However, Wilson and Karius left the Reds only on loan, but Liverpool received a combined £3.25m from loan fees for the two players.

Due to Liverpool's ostentatious transfer spending spree, fans will be expecting a great season in which anything less than a major trophy will be deemed a failure.