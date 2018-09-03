Manuel Pellegrini Not in Danger of West Ham Sack Despite Winless Start to New Season

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

West Ham manager Manuel Pellegrini is not in 'imminent danger' from being removed as the club's head coach, despite the worst possible start to the 2018/19 season, according to reports.

Rumours have emerged that West Ham's hierarchy are already weighing up their options ahead of the international break, and are considering parting ways with the former Premier League champion.

Stephen Pond/GettyImages

Removing Pellegrini would see West Ham follow in the footsteps of London rivals Crystal Palace, a club who showed Frank de Boer the exit door at Selhurst Park after four defeats on the bounce at the start of last season.

However, the Mirror claims that Pellegrini is, in fact, safe in his position for the time being, despite the club being booed off from their narrow defeat against Wolverhampton Wanderers on Saturday.

The former Manchester City manager splashed the cash during the summer and brought a new sense of optimism to London Stadium before the start of the campaign, but with West Ham currently sitting bottom of the table, even star forward Marko Arnautović conceded the club are in "big trouble."

What could make things worse for Pellegrini is their run of fixtures after the international break. Firstly, West Ham face a trip to Goodison Park where they will come up against EvertonChelsea and Manchester United will then travel to London Stadium to round of September's fixtures.

Although the club then face a winnable match on the road to Brighton & Hove Albion, another three defeats could see Pellegrini moved on before West Ham travel to the Amex Stadium in October.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)