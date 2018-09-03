'Past It': Arsenal Fans Demand Unai Emery Drops Star Player Following Abysmal Performance

Arsenal fans on Twitter put their joy aside from their side's 3-2 win over Cardiff to criticise the performance of goalkeeper Petr Cech.

Unai Emery's methods are understandably taking time to be instilled into the Arsenal players, but some are struggling more than others to adapt to the new manager's demands. Emery wants Arsenal to play the ball out from the back, something that Cech is clearly struggling to execute, which is why Arsenal fans feel he should be dropped from the side.

Athena Pictures/GettyImages

Arsenal go into the international break in ninth place in the Premier League after a tough start to the season saw the north London side lose their first two games. Arsenal have turned things around since however, winning back-to-back games, but Cech's form is still a worry for Emery.

Cech's attempts so far to play out from the back look like an old goalkeeper failing to learn new tricks. Early in the game, Cech passed the ball straight to Harry Arter who could have put Cardiff 1-0 up if he showed more finesse with his finish.

Arsenal fans' response on Twitter to fill in the blank when asked "Cech is..." shows just what they think about the Czech goalkeeper's recent form:

In Leno's way — Ethan Law 🦅 (@ethanlaw_t) September 2, 2018

a legend of the Premier League, but way past it — MGH (@OfficialMgh) September 2, 2018

Not suited for passing from the back. — Jesmond Micallef (@jsfmica) September 2, 2018

Going to give me a heart attack — Tate Sherman (@THELAD231) September 2, 2018

past his expiration date — Daniel (@Infernikus) September 2, 2018

Emery will likely continue to ask his goalkeeper and defender's to play out from the back, so if Cech cannot eventually adapt it won't be long until he loses his starting to position.

If he is dropped, Bernd Leno, who Arsenal signed for £19.3m from Bayer Leverkusen, will need to be ready to step up.