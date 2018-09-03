Tottenham Issue Stadium Update on Rescheduled Man City Clash & Champions League Fixtures

Tottenham Hotspur have confirmed that the Premier League fixture against Manchester City next month has been postponed by 24 hours and moved to Wembley, while the club's three Champions League group games in October and November will also be held at Wembley.

It come after Spurs were forced to delay the opening of the new White Hart Lane after concerns over 'critical safety systems', resulting in Premier League games against Liverpool (15th September) and Cardiff (6th October) being moved to Wembley.

It was later heavily rumoured that an agreement had been struck to play the home clash with Manchester City originally scheduled for 28th October at Wembley as well, although an NFL game being played at the stadium that day forced it to also be pushed back a day.

Spurs have now confirmed that is definitely the case and have apologised to their own fans and Manchester City supporters for any inconvenience, as well as thanking the FA, Premier League, Sky Sports and Manchester City for their cooperation.

Having already been promised refunds for the Liverpool and Cardiff games, Spurs season ticket holders will now also get their money back for the City game and have been offered the chance to purchase replacement Wembley tickets for the 'Category A' clash at 'Category B' prices.

Spurs have made it clear that while there remains a 'possibility' the new stadium might be ready in time to host City, there could have been no guarantees until much closer to the game. That equally appears to have been the case for the Champions League games.

The group games against Barcelona (3rd October), PSV Eindhoven (6th October) and Inter (28th November) will now all be played at Wembley after discussing the matter with UEFA.

Given that Spurs are due to host Chelsea four days before the Inter game at Wembley but several weeks after facing City, it currently remains to be seen where that game will be held.