Virgil Van Dijk Believes Liverpool Have Much To Improve on If They Are to Have a Great Season

By 90Min
September 03, 2018

Liverpool defender Virgil van Dijk has warned his team-mates that they shouldn't get too carried away by their perfect start to the season, and instead should focus on looking to improve.

The Merseyside club have recorded four wins in their first four matches, recently defeating Leicester City at the King Power Stadium. Forwards Mohamed Salah and Sadio Mane have picked up from where they left off last season, with the latter scoring four goals in his first four games of the season.

This has led many pundits and fans to believe that Liverpool have a genuine chance of ending their 28 year wait for a league title.

Van Dijk, who has been a stand-out performer for Liverpool since signing for the club back in January, believes Liverpool have much to improve on if they are going to get their hands on the game's major silverware.

Shaun Botterill/GettyImages

Speaking to Liverpool FC's official website after the Leicester win, the Dutch international said: ''Those moments are very important. You need to get the win over the line and they're going to try everything, especially at the end. We need to be on our toes, be ready, and it's good that we are.


''We had moments that we needed to do much better, but should be pleased with the win.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

''We should not be pleased with the way, at times, we played. We should've done much better and made it a bit easier for ourselves, but overall some of the players today have been outstanding and we got the win so we're happy.''

Liverpool fans will be pleased to see van Dijk is setting high standards for his team-mates, not allowing the team to rest on their laurels. Liverpool's next fixture is their sternest test to date, a trip to Wembley stadium to take on Tottenham, and the defender will be hoping his teammates can find another gear to get their fifth consecutive victory and remain perfect in the Premier League.

