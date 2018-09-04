Alexandre Lacazette Likens Arsenal Squad to 'Children' Learning Under Unai Emery

Arsenal striker Alexandre Lacazette has likened the Gunners' squad to children under the tutelage of new manager Unai Emery - but in a positive way.

The France international told the Standard after the weekend's 3-2 win at Cardiff that he remains relatively unworried by the mistakes he and his teammates have made, because they continue to improve their situation week by week.

Speaking about Emery's preferred style of high pressing and passing out from the back, Lacazette said: “We learn a lot but the manager says if we do this kind of thing, we can concede a goal so we know everything. We just did mistakes because we are learning like children so it is OK. It will be better week after week.”

Arsenal opened up the season with defeats to Manchester City and Chelsea, but bounced back with shaky wins over West Ham and Cardiff to go into the international break with something vaguely resembling positive momentum.

Lacazette added: “[The first four games were] good. Even if we have two losses, it was against the last two champions of the Premier League but if we see the quality of the games, I think it is good. Everyone takes pleasure to see us play, and [us] on the pitch.”

The striker also hailed a rare success on the road for the Gunners, saying: “It is good for us, for the confidence, because in 2018 I think we only won two [league] games so this season we want to be better away. It was the first game we won away, I hope it will be better for the rest of the season. When we start the game, [we need] to feel like ‘OK, we can play like we are at home’.”