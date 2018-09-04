Alvaro Morata Holds No Grudges Against Former Spain Boss Julen Lopetegui Despite World Cup Snub

September 04, 2018

Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata has claimed that he holds no bitterness towards the former Spain national team coach Julen Lopetegui, despite being axed from the nation's World Cup squad by the 52-year-old. 

In a press conference (via Marca) with the national team whilst on international duty, the former Real Madrid and Juventus forward answered many questions. 

Aitor Alcalde/GettyImages

However, the most anticipated answer was regarding his feelings towards the current Real Madrid boss. 

Lopetegui left the 25-year-old out of his World Cup squad after Morata scored just 11 Premier League goals last season, largely disappointing at Stamford Bridge after his near £60m move to the Blues. 

Morata said: "Last year I was not happy, everything was a disaster. I left the country and did not know where I was.

"Not going to the World Cup was hard for me. I did not have the best season and the coach made the decision.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

"I do not resent Lopetegui for not taking me to the World Cup. I wish him the best at Real Madrid.

"There are many things to improve (with the Spanish national team), but if we do what the coach asks we will win again.

There were rumours of Morata leaving west London after just one season with the club, and the forward did little to quash those whispers, saying, "I considered playing in Spain again, or going back to Italy."

Morata has only completed the full 90 minutes once this season for Chelsea, with Maurizio Sarri reportedly thinking about dropping the Spaniard for Olivier Giroud in the coming matches. 

The newly appointed Spain coach, Luis Enrique, has decided to give the 25-year-old another crack on the international stage in a bid to prove himself 

In Diego Costa's absence, however, Morata should have the chance to impress at Wembley on Saturday against England. 

