Former Striker Craig Bellamy Names Tottenham Ace as Reason for Spurs' Lack of Transfer Business

Former Premier League forward Craig Bellamy has blamed Harry Kane for a lack of new signings at Tottenham, as he believes the forward would reduce the game time of any attacking player looking to move to Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were the only Premier League club not to make a signing this summer, as a frustrating summer came to a close with very little transfer business done.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Bellamy didn't blame Tottenham's transfer targets for not wanting to make the move to the Lilywhites as a lack of game time is almost guaranteed due to Spurs' options in attack.

He said: "What some managers might say is ‘you’d be great for him because you can keep him on his toes and if you play and you train better, you’ll get your chance’.

"I (as a striker) ain’t taking that gamble, because I don’t think Spurs fans would accept it and I know the English media won’t accept it."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Former Swansea City man Fernando Llorente made the move to Spurs last summer and has found game time hard to come with, as substitute appearances most common for the forward.

The former Wales international went on to say how Pochettino would not be able to leave Kane on the bench, due to his star presence on the pitch for his country, as well as his club.





He added: "You can’t have your golden boy sitting on the bench, it wouldn’t happen. So I know straight away I’m not being held responsible for that because he’s England’s future, he’s the one they’re all pinning their hopes on, he’s the one that gets goals.

"This is a battle any forward would want to stay away from."