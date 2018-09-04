Former Striker Craig Bellamy Names Tottenham Ace as Reason for Spurs' Lack of Transfer Business

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Former Premier League forward Craig Bellamy has blamed Harry Kane for a lack of new signings at Tottenham, as he believes the forward would reduce the game time of any attacking player looking to move to Spurs.

Mauricio Pochettino's side were the only Premier League club not to make a signing this summer, as a frustrating summer came to a close with very little transfer business done.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

When speaking on Sky Sports' The Debate, Bellamy didn't blame Tottenham's transfer targets for not wanting to make the move to the Lilywhites as a lack of game time is almost guaranteed due to Spurs' options in attack.

He said: "What some managers might say is ‘you’d be great for him because you can keep him on his toes and if you play and you train better, you’ll get your chance’.

"I (as a striker) ain’t taking that gamble, because I don’t think Spurs fans would accept it and I know the English media won’t accept it."

GLYN KIRK/GettyImages

Former Swansea City man Fernando Llorente made the move to Spurs last summer and has found game time hard to come with, as substitute appearances most common for the forward.

The former Wales international went on to say how Pochettino would not be able to leave Kane on the bench, due to his star presence on the pitch for his country, as well as his club.


He added: "You can’t have your golden boy sitting on the bench, it wouldn’t happen. So I know straight away I’m not being held responsible for that because he’s England’s future, he’s the one they’re all pinning their hopes on, he’s the one that gets goals. 

"This is a battle any forward would want to stay away from."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)