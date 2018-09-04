Jurgen Klopp Set to Run Summer Signing Hard With Premier League and Champions League Duties

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Jurgen Klopp will stick with a single first-choice goalkeeper in the Premier League and Champions League this season, having previously been in the habit of rotating between the competitions. 

Simon Mignolet and Loris Karius shared the gloves in the first half of last season, with the Belgian taking care of Premier League matches while Karius got his own chance to impress in midweek European competition - although the German eventually made both jobs his own...briefly. 

However, the Guardian report that summer signing Alisson is set to keep the gloves in the league and Champions League this season as he settles into life in England, leaving an already frustrated Mignolet sidelined once again. 

Mignolet has already complained publicly about Klopp's choice to send Karius out on loan to Besiktas, essentially forcing him to stay at the club to provide Alisson with senior backup in case of an injury. 

The Belgian's first chance at first team football this season will likely come in the Carabao Cup against Chelsea at the end of the month, with Klopp likely to name a heavily rotated side with an eye on a crucial league fixture against the Blues just four days later. 

Liverpool face a tougher Champions League group than the majority of finalists after they found themselves drawn out of Pot 3 last week, pitting them against star-studded Paris Saint-Germain, Carlo Ancelotti's Napoli and group underdogs Red Star Belgrade. 

Outspoken Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has complained about Liverpool's presence so low down in the draw, saying: "We are bitter, I will ask for an explanation from UEFA. Liverpool, Champions League finalists, are put in pot three? It is a disastrous anomaly."

