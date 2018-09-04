Leicester City Stopper Kasper Schmeichel Urges World Cup Hero Harry Maguire to Sign a New Deal

Leicester City star Kasper Schmeichel urges England international and World Cup hero Harry Maguire to commit his future at the King Power Stadium.

Schmeichel's comments came after he himself signed a new five-year contract at the club on Friday, with key players Jamie Vardy and Wilfred Ndidi also signing new deals recently, and the Danish international hopes Maguire follows suit, as reported by Leicestershire Live.

Although Maguire signed a five-year deal when he joined Leicester in 2017, the club are interested in negotiating a new deal which will see him stay at the King Power for longer, warding off any potential suitors.

Manchester United were heavily linked with a move for the former Hull City man, as Jose Mourinho's search for a defender got desperate, but nothing came of it.





"I hope Harry signs but I don’t want to put pressure on anyone," Schmeichel said.





"It is up to him, his family and his situation. I am not going to start saying anything about his situation because I don’t know enough about it."

Harry Maguire's defensive World Cup Stats:



4 interceptions

5 blocks

7 fouls

7/11 tackles won

17 clearances

44 aerial duels

80% aerial duels won



Not just a goal scorer. 🗿🗿🗿 #MUFC pic.twitter.com/9DZcFioju0 — Statman Dave (@StatmanDave) July 27, 2018

Maguire increased his stock this summer with a number of impressive performances at the World Cup, as he helped the Three Lions reach the semi-final of the competition for the first time since 1990.

The defender scored in England's 2-0 victory over Sweden in the quarter-finals as he ensured England were a deadly threat from set pieces.

Schmeichel added: "If he feels it is something he wants to do then we would be delighted, but it is up to him."

Leicester have had a positive start to the season as they find themselves in 8th position after four matches in the Premier League. Maguire scored the winner for Claude Puel's side in a 2-1 win over Southampton last weekend.