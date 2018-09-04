Leicester City's Longest-Serving Player Left Out of Squad as Claude Puel Looks Forward

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Leicester City have left midfielder Andy King out of their squad for the new Premier League season and is no longer a part of manager Claude Puel's plans.

According to the Leicester Mercury, the Foxes will look to move King on in the next transfer window and have decided the midfielder is no longer of use to the club going forward, despite being the longest-serving player in the current side.

James Williamson - AMA/GettyImages

King has spent his entire career with the club, having joined Leicester's youth setup from Chelsea in 2006. He was the first player in the Premier League era to achieve the feat of winning the top three divisions of English football, having ascended from League One to Premier League champions with the club.

The midfielder spent the second half of the 2017/18 season on loan at Swansea, making 11 league appearances but was unable to prevent the Swans from suffering relegation at the end of the campaign.

King is also a seasoned Wales international and was a member of Chris Coleman's squad for the 2016 European Championships, in which the Dragons famously battled to reach the quarter-finals of the competition in their first major tournament since 1976.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

Though he has been a loyal servant to Leicester, the club and Puel clearly believe King's best years are behind him and the 29-year-old is unlikely to feature for the club going forward.

Meanwhile, King's Leicester teammate and fellow Premier League title winner Danny Simpson has been included in the club's squad for the league, despite also being yet to feature in a game for the Foxes this season.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)