Liverpool Defender Andrew Robertson Opens Up About Challenging First Months at Anfield

September 04, 2018

Liverpool left back Andrew Robertson has opened up about his challenging first months at Anfield, describing his start at the club as 'tough'. 

The 24-year-old moved to the Reds in 2017 for just £8m following Hull City's relegation from the Premier League in 2016/17, and has since become a fan favourite on Merseyside after a number of impressive displays last season. 

Despite Robertson enjoying life under Jurgen Klopp now, the Scot endured a frustrating start to his career at Liverpool, featuring twice in their opening 14 games in the league last season, 

which was a situation he found difficult to comprehend. 

Speaking to FourFourTwo, he said: "It was tough. It was a new situation for me and I probably didn’t deal with it very well initially. I hate not being involved. I believe in myself and I always felt I could be out there contributing.

"I hadn’t come through an academy system, where boys are used to being in and out; I’d worked my way through the ranks and was used to playing matches. When I got my chance, I knew I had to take it."

Robertson's chance came when Alberto Moreno sustained an injury in the final group game of last season's Champions League, and it's safe to say he hasn't look back since. 

Having impressed in Liverpool's 5-1 win against Brighton the game prior, Robertson made the left back spot his own following Moreno's aforementioned injury, putting in a number of outstanding displays to help the club reach the Champions League final and finish in the league's top four. 

This season has seen Robertson in much the same form, providing two assists for the Reds as they've won all four of their league games, while he was also recently named as Scotland's new captain

