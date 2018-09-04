Luke Shaw Named Manchester United's Player of the Month for August Following Fine Start to Season

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Manchester United left back Luke Shaw has been recognised for his fine start to the season by being named the club's Player of the Month for August. 

The 23-year-old has been a star performer for United so far this campaign, playing every minute in the Premier League, even managing to score his first senior goal in the opening day win against Leicester

While the start to the season hasn't been an ideal one for Jose Mourinho's side, losing two of their opening four game, the performances of Shaw have been a real positive.


Shaw endured a difficult start to life at Old Trafford after arriving from Southampton in 2014 for £30m. Injuries and fitness problems curtailed his first team chances, while he was also previously criticised by manager Mourinho. However, a promising pre-season looks to have given Shaw the platform to start the season so well. 

His performances haven't gone unnoticed by England manager Gareth Southgate either, who has recalled him to the squad for upcoming games against Spain and Switzerland. Shaw had not featured for the national team since a brief cameo against Germany in March 2017.


Should Shaw appear in either of the aforementioned games for the Three Lions, he will add to his seven caps having made his debut in 2014, a year that he also earned a place in the squad for that year's World Cup aged just 18. 

PAUL ELLIS/GettyImages

Shaw will be hoping to continue his fine club form both during and after the international break, when the Red Devils return to domestic matters, travelling to Vicarage Road to face Watford on September 15. 

