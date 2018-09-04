Man City's Gabriel Jesus Admits Recent Leroy Sane Omission Acts as Warning to Rest of Squad

Manchester City striker Gabriel Jesus has suggested that the recent omission of Leroy Sane has been a warning call for the rest of the squad over their places in the starting lineup.

The 22-year-old has failed to start in any of City's Premier League games so this season, while Pep Guardiola went a step further by omitting Sane from the 18-man squad for the recent win against Newcastle to the surprise of many.

Jesus, however, thinks the competition for places this season, following the signing of Riyad Mahrez and return to fitness of Benjamin Mendy, is a reason behind some of the squad selections, although hopes he doesn't fall foul of the same treatment Sane is experiencing.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

As quoted by The Evening Standard, he said: "It's normal with this amazing squad. Today it was Sane, but in the future, it's going to be me or other players too. I'm going to work hard to avoid that from happening to me, though."

Last season's PFA Young Player of the Year endured a similar fate with the German national team, as Joachim Löw overlooked the winger for the World Cup, despite helping City to the Premier League title with a record points haul of 100, with Sane contributing ten goals and 15 assists.

Sane has been recalled for Die Mannschaft's upcoming Nations League game against France and friendly against Peru, with Jesus believing the former Schalke man will discover his best form sooner rather than later.

The Brazilian continued: "We all know the quality Sane has, his importance in the club.

But it's the beginning of the season, it's normal that some players have started stronger or are more fit than others.

Michael Regan/GettyImages

"I just hope when he comes back to the team he's at 100 percent and he's able to help us as he's always done."