Manchester United Name Polish Teenager in Premier League Squad Despite Never Announcing His Signing

Manchester United have named young Polish defender Lukasz Bejger in their Premier League squad, despite having never officially announced that they had signed him.

Manchester Evening News reports that United pipped bitter rivals Manchester City to sign the 16-year-old from Lech Poznan earlier this summer.

#new #club 🇬🇧🔴 A post shared by Łukasz Bejger (@lukaszbejger) on Jul 31, 2018 at 12:38pm PDT

Bejger has been training with his new teammates at the Academy and shared photos of himself alongside Antonio Valencia via Instagram, so it was known that his arrival was on the cards.

Bejger was one of 55 under-21 players named in United's squad, as confirmed on the Premier League website. Clubs may name a 25-man squad but there is no limit on under-21 players.

With 13 caps for Poland at under-16 level, Bejger is rated as one of the brightest young prospects in his home country, though he is unlikely to see first team action anytime soon.

He is one for the future and by signing him at such a young age, United have ensured that he will count among their quota of "Home Grown Players" (HGPs) when he turns 21.

Each 25-man squad can contain a maximum of 17 non-HGPs. Home Grown Players are those who have been on the books of an English or Welsh club for three full seasons before their 21st birthday.