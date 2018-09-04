Real Madrid Boss Julen Lopetegui Has 'No Regrets' Over Acrimonious Spain Departure Before World Cup

By 90Min
September 04, 2018

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has admitted he has 'no regrets' over the way he left his position as Spain's national team manager in order to join Los Blancos. 


The 52-year-old was sacked as the manager of Spain just days before their opening game of the World Cup against Portugal after agreeing to take charge of the La Liga side, who announced the deal without the knowledge of Spanish officials.

Despite the somewhat acrimonious circumstances surrounding his departure, Lopetegui revealed in an interview with El Transistor that he would make the same decision again. 

FBL-ESP-LIGA-GIRONA-REAL MADRID

"Simply I took a decision and I would take it again, I did it honestly and I have no regrets," he said, regarding his decision to join Real Madrid. 

"The way it happened cannot be changed. I don't want to look backwards, I explained at my presentation what I felt and I feel the same now. I am not uncomfortable about what was said and I am just concentrating on the present. I explained the situation, we did the right thing, I mean with that Madrid and I would do it again."

After losing the UEFA Super Cup to bitter rivals Atletico Madrid, the reigning Champions League winners have started the domestic season well, joining Barcelona as the only other side to win their opening three games. 

While he now has to concentrate on matters for his new club, Lopetegui hopes that Spain will continue to progress under the tutelage of his successor, Luis Enrique. 

Asked whether he experienced any hang-ups when hearing about Spain, he replied: "Not at all, I am very happy to train Madrid, we have a great challenge, a fantastic objective and I have a lot of hope that it goes great for the national team with Luis Enrique."

