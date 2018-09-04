Teams Chasing Manchester City for Revenge in 2018/19

Manchester City's title winning campaign of 2017/18 would've been certain to fill their Premier League rivals with envy, even more so after the ruthless manner in which the Citizens disposed of them.

They didn't just scrape the three points in crucial games against other members of the so called 'top six' either; Pep Guardiola's side dominated both the big clubs and the smaller ones on the way to their third Premier League title.

No team has retained the title since Manchester United in 2009, suggesting that when one club embarrasses its rivals on the way to glory, the wounded clubs often come back fighting in search of redemption.

Let's take a look at the teams hoping to exact revenge on high-flying Manchester City this season...

Tottenham Hotspur

Mauricio Pochettino's Tottenham will be one of five clubs seeking revenge for the manner in which City humbled them twice last season on their way to the title.

Guardiola masterminded a double over Spurs, recording a 4-1 win at the Etihad and a 3-1 victory at the north Londoners' temporary home, Wembley.

Given the fact that they are just a point behind City after four games doesn't mean much at this premature stage. Nonetheless, they'll be looking to avoid the sort of capitulation that happened at Vicarage Road on Sunday, particularly if 'Poch' is serious about about going all the way.

Manchester United

Perhaps the side most scorned by City's recent successes, Manchester United will be desperate to regain power in Manchester once again. But whilst Guardiola's champions have started well, Jose Mourinho's side have not really got going yet.





United fans still carry a small souvenir from what was an otherwise dispiriting submission to City's excellence last season. Back in April at the Etihad, they denied their 'noisy neighbours' the chance to secure the title against them, coming back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 with with some Paul Pogba magic.





However, for a club of United's stature, that afternoon at the Etihad alone will not be enough to satisfy their ambitions. Whilst Guardiola's team may be odds-on to repeat their brilliance, Mourinho is a winner for a reason and revels in proving the doubters wrong.

Chelsea

Chelsea, under new management with Maurizio Sarri now in charge, have certainly channelled their hurt from City's 2017/18 exploits into positive energy this time around.

The Blues currently have a 100 per cent winning record in the league. Whilst their head to head results from last season against City aren't embarrassing - 1-0 defeats both home and away - the Blues will be desperate to get that title back with their new Italian coach at the helm.

Some key questions remain with Chelsea. But if Sarri can get some consistency at the back whilst finding a way to maximize Hazard's threat, they may cause City a real cause for concern this season. And you never know, Alvaro Morata might even find his shooting boots along the way.

Arsenal

In terms of head to head records from last season, Arsenal should be the side most humiliated by Guardiola last season. The Gunners allowed City to trounce them both home and away, losing 3-0 and 3-1 without a whimper. City's win in north London, played in front of a half-empty and frozen Emirates, saw all three goals come in the first half.

It may be too soon for Unai Emery to mount a true title challenge this season, but he'll be given time to take the team through an inevitably uneasy transition after the departure of the immortal Arsene Wenger, not just a manager but a cultural institution at Arsenal for the past quarter century.

Liverpool

Liverpool look set to be the main antagonist to Manchester City's challenge for the title, and with good form too. Not only did Jurgen Klopp get the better of the head-to-head matchup against his Manchester counterpart last season, but Liverpool at long last seem to have addressed key weaknesses and look immense all over the pitch.

Klopp's Reds proved to be one of the few teams to expose Guardiola's title-winning side, winning 4-3 in a thrilling encounter at Anfield, whilst also dominating the Citizens twice in the Champions League quarter finals. They will be fired up in the knowledge that they can go toe to toe with the champions, but will need to prove they can win, even when they don't quite play to their full potential.

