Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino First Premier League Manager to Fall Foul of New Touchline Rules

Tottenham's Mauricio Pochettino has become the first Premier League manager to fall foul of the new rules regarding their behaviour on the touchline.

As reported by The Mail, the Argentine received a Stage 1 warning from referee Anthony Taylor during Spurs' 3-1 league win over Fulham in August, although the FA have declined to provide a reason regarding the nature of the offence.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

Managers in the Premier League and Football League were warned prior to the new season over their conduct on the sidelines, with bosses in the top flight receiving a Stage 1 warning, while those in the lower leagues receive a yellow card should they overstep the mark.

Offences that garner a referee to take action can include making inappropriate gestures towards the match officials, kicking or throwing water bottles in an obvious show of dissent or sarcastically clapping to undermine the authority of a referee.

Matthew Ashton - AMA/GettyImages

Pochettino isn't the only figure in the Premier League to flout the new rules, as Wolves' fitness coach, Antonio Dias, received a similar punishment during his sides' opening day draw to Everton, despite the imposed disciplinary system set to focus primarily on managers.

A number of managers in the Football League have also had a brush with the new sanctions, including Stoke City's Gary Rowett and Bristol City's Lee Johnson, while Swindon Town's Phil Brown has already earned two cautions, with another two seeing him land a one-match ban.

Despite Pochettino's recent disciplinary trouble, his side had started the new season well, winning their opening three league fixtures before losing to Watford in their final game before the upcoming international break.