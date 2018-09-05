Barcelona Star Admits Paul Pogba Would Be Welcome in Catalonia Amid Man Utd Exit Rumours

Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba would be a welcome addition at Barcelona if the World Cup winner decides to leave Old Trafford due to his relationship with José Mourinho, according to Barça striker Luis Suárez.

The Uruguay international believes that Pogba could be swayed into leaving the Premier League in the near future as a way of joining a more competitive team both domestically and in Europe.

MARTIN BERNETTI/GettyImages

"He does not belong to Barca but he would be welcome," Suárez told RAC1 radio (via the Daily Star). "They are players who are in the elite of football and have won everything."





There are few questions that Pogba could rise to the challenge at Barcelona after spending his developmental years on the books with Juventus. The Serie A giants won four Scudetto and two Coppa Italia titles during his spell in Italy.

Massive debate at the minute for me is Paul Pogba for Manchester United.

I don’t see anything of the Pogba that performed for France at the World Cup in the summer and I don’t know what that’s down to.

I personally don’t believe it’s Mourinho’s fault, it’s too easy to blame him. — Football Lane (@FootballLane) September 4, 2018

"We always want to have the best," Suárez added. "He has a lot of quality and United is one of the benchmarks. I think he would like to compete more."

Pogba is entering his third season since returning to Manchester United in a big money deal from Juventus in 2016, and although the France international hasn't been without his critics, it took the 25-year-old no time at all to win back the hearts of fans at Old Trafford.

The midfielder will have the chance to make his 100th appearance in a Manchester United shirt after the international break when the club travels to face Watford, a team who currently sit joint top of the league table after securing four wins from four games.