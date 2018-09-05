Everton Manager Marco Silva Gives Update on James McCarthy's Recovery Following Broken Leg

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Everton manager Marco Silva has issued an update on James McCarthy's condition, revealing that the Irishman is expected to be back training with the first team squad later this month.

McCarthy suffered a horrific leg break whilst challenging for the ball with West Bromwich Albion's Solomon Rondon in January, leaving the Venezuelan striker visibly shaken after the incident.

Clive Brunskill/GettyImages

Silva was asked about his recovery by The Liverpool Echo, and responded: “He is progressing well.


"We expect in the next weeks to start, slow-by-slow and step-by-step, working with the team.”

McCarthy posted a video on Instagram which showed him undertaking some light training as he continues his recovery from the terrible injury.

Happy to be back on the grass😃

A post shared by James McCarthy (@jamesmccarthy90) on

The post was greeted with many comments from fans who were eager to see McCarthy return for both club and country, and it appears as though McCarthy's return to competitive football is edging ever closer.

The 27-year-old has made 132 appearances for Everton since joining the club from Wigan Athletic in 2013. He was sidelined by various injuries last season, making his first Premier League appearance of the season towards the end of December.

He featured in the following three matches, but unfortunately suffered the terrible injury in what proved to be his fourth and final appearance of the season.

Mike Hewitt/GettyImages

Before his injury, he was a key part of the Republic of Ireland squad. He has 41 caps to date and was part of the squad who made it to the round of 16 at Euro 2016, beating Italy in their final group stage match before falling to France in the knockout stages.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)