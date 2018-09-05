French Midfielder's Love of Anfield Gives Liverpool Fans Hope of Signing Him Next Summer

After reports spread that Liverpool had made contact with the agent of Adrien Rabiot, Reds fans have been looking for any evidence that the Frenchman might be interested in a move to Anfield.

The Paris Saint-Germain midfielder is out of contract next summer and would be a great signing for any team. Barcelona were interested in signing Rabiot during the recent transfer window but PSG were unwilling to sell.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

Barca will remain favourites to sign Rabiot when he is allowed to talk to other clubs from January onwards, but comments made by the 23-year-old last year suggest that Liverpool may have a chance due to his emotional attachment with the club.

"I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young," he said, quoted by ESPN.

It would seem that Rabiot's affection for Liverpool has not gone away, as supporters have unearthed an Instagram post from last season showing that Rabiot was in attendance at their Champions League quarter final against Manchester City.

PSG player Adrien Rabiot on Instagram last night. 🔴 pic.twitter.com/GRj7m5g35A — DaveOCKOP (@DaveOCKOP) April 5, 2018

The Anfield atmosphere clearly had a profound impact on Rabiot that night, and he would have been impressed with what he saw on the pitch too as Liverpool beat City 3-0 on their way to a 5-1 aggregate triumph.

Rabiot will get the chance to play in front of the Anfield crowd when PSG face Liverpool at Anfield in the first round of Champions League group stage fixtures on September 18.

For all their domestic dominance, the French champions have struggled on the continental stage and the opportunity to join one of Europe's most successful clubs may appeal to Rabiot.