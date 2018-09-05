Inter Milan youngster Lautaro Martinez is set to miss Argentina's clashes with Guatemala and Colombia over the coming week, after muscle fatigue to his left calf has ruled the forward out.

Argentina's posted the news via their official Twitter page, as it was confirmed the youngster will not be adding to his one cap so far, but it is still yet to be seen whether the forward will be retuning to Inter, or if he will be staying with the national side.

Lautaro Martínez fue sometido a estudios en su pantorrilla izquierda y se decidió que no participará de los próximos dos partidos amistosos. pic.twitter.com/faoFo92d7r — Selección Argentina 🇦🇷 (@Argentina) September 5, 2018

Martinez is currently plying his trade in the Serie A with Inter after a €22.7m move from Racing Club was completed this summer.

He broke through at the Argentinian club back in 2016, scoring 22 goals in 48 appearances for the 17-time Primera Division winners.

The youngster scored in a 1-0 win over Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup this summer, but is yet to get off the mark in Serie A after making two substitute appearances for Luciano Spalletti's side.

Martinez was named in the Argentina national side for friendlies against Italy and Spain earlier this year. He made his debut in a 6-1 defeat to former world champions Spain, as the youngster replaced AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuaín.