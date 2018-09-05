Inter Milan's Lautaro Martinez Out for Argentina Friendlies With Muscle Injury

Inter Milan youngster Lautaro Martinez is set to miss Argentina's clashes with Guatemala and Colombia.

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Inter Milan youngster Lautaro Martinez is set to miss Argentina's clashes with Guatemala and Colombia over the coming week, after muscle fatigue to his left calf has ruled the forward out.

Argentina's posted the news via their official Twitter page, as it was confirmed the youngster will not be adding to his one cap so far, but it is still yet to be seen whether the forward will be retuning to Inter, or if he will be staying with the national side.

Martinez is currently plying his trade in the Serie A with Inter after a €22.7m move from Racing Club was completed this summer.

He broke through at the Argentinian club back in 2016, scoring 22 goals in 48 appearances for the 17-time Primera Division winners.

The youngster scored in a 1-0 win over Europa League winners Atletico Madrid in the International Champions Cup this summer, but is yet to get off the mark in Serie A after making two substitute appearances for Luciano Spalletti's side. 

Martinez was named in the Argentina national side for friendlies against Italy and Spain earlier this year. He made his debut in a 6-1 defeat to former world champions Spain, as the youngster replaced AC Milan striker Gonzalo Higuaín.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)