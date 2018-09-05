Jorginho Admits He Hopes for a Return to Serie A in the Future Following Bright Start at Chelsea

Since arriving at Stamford Bridge in a £57m move from Napoli in the summer, Jorginho has made a fine start to life at Chelsea. However the midfielder, has admitted that he hopes to return to play in Serie A again at some stage of his career.

The midfielder has been integral at the heart of Sarri’s side as Chelsea have made the perfect start to their Premier League campaign, winning all four of their games so far, with Jorginho starting in each match.

#Azzurri 🇮🇹



🗣️ #Jorginho: "To understand the difference with the infrastructure in England you have to experience it. At Cobham, we have 38 pitches. Enough said." #VivoAzzurro — Italy (@azzurri) September 5, 2018

The Italian moved from Napoli shortly after manager Sarri completed the same switch in the summer, and Jorginho is keen to return to Italy later in his career. The 26-year-old told reporters, via Football.London: “There were various things behind my departure from Napoli.

“The will of just one party is not enough. Serie A will always be one of the best leagues in the world. I hope to go back one day.

“There’s a difference in tempo and physicality between English and Italian football. However, you can’t not miss a magnificent place such as Napoli.

“To understand the difference with the infrastructure in England you have to experience it. At Cobham, we have 38 pitches. Enough said.”

Despite Jorginho’s highlighting of the significant differences between life in Italy and England and the required adaptation to life in the Premier League, the midfielder has made an excellent start to life at Stamford Bridge.

The Italian international has so far made a league-best 417 passes and scored a penalty in Chelsea’s first match of the season against Huddersfield Town.

Eden Hazard is loving life at Chelsea under Maurizio Sarri. pic.twitter.com/lYH9E2rUCi — ESPN FC (@ESPNFC) September 3, 2018

One factor which has surely eased Jorginho’s adaptation to the English top flight and his integration into the Chelsea side is his continued relationship with manager Maurizio Sarri, who the midfielder followed to Stamford Bridge from Naples. Jorginho has been keen to acknowledge his coach’s influence and formula for success.

“Sarri is enjoying his adventure in England but he’s not changing much, he’s sticking to his habits.”