Jurgen Klopp Warns Title Rivals That Liverpool Can Only Improve After Pre-Season Transition

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Liverpool manager Jürgen Klopp has issued a warning to the Premier League's biggest clubs that the Reds "are not at their top level yet" because it is still too early in the new season.

Many have tipped Liverpool to challenge Manchester City for the league title this season and after securing four wins from their opening four matches, Klopp's team are on course to be at the top of the table right the way through to the business end of the campaign.

Julian Finney/GettyImages

But Klopp has stressed the point that his players haven't been at their best in the opening weeks of the new season, warning any potential title rivals that the Merseyside outfit will only improve as the year progresses.

"The players are not at their top level yet. That is because we are in the early part of the season. It is normal," Klopp said, quoted by the Mirror. "Everybody should know we have a lot of work to do still, but if they don’t then I have told them.

"When you win four times it sounds really crazy to say this, but it is still part of the pre-season for a very long time after the summer.

"From mid-September, we play every three days. So we do the work now, and this is how it is – it is normal that you are not quite at 100% in the games."

Two of Liverpool's opening matches have been decided by just one goal, and the club haven't shown their ruthlessness in front of goal since matchday one where the Reds secured a 4-0 win over West Ham.

However, the brilliant start to life at Anfield by the club's summer signings - most notably Alisson Becker and Naby Keita - has many fans across the country backing Liverpool as favourites for the league title along with Manchester City.

