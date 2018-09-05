Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot about a possible free transfer.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool had been in communication with the French midfielder's representatives to discuss a move. The Reds are understood to be keen on signing Rabiot, particularly if they can get him for free next summer.

Rabiot's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and he has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

But Jurgen Klopp will do everything in his power to persuade Rabiot that he would be better suited by a move to the Premier League. Liverpool's German manager tried to sign Rabiot when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Another source claimed that Klopp and Rabiot had already spoken on the phone about the possibility of a move.

Rabiot rejected all approaches for his services this summer and PSG are still hopeful that he will silence transfer gossip by putting pen to paper on a new deal with the French champions.

If they cannot tie him to a new contract by January, Rabiot will be free to discuss a move to another club and there will no shortage of demand for a player of such quality.

Liverpool's hopes of signing Rabiot may be boosted by the revelation, made by Rabiot himself last year, that he was a keen follower of the Reds when he was younger.

"I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young," he said.

Rabiot has been capped six times by France but caused controversy when he refused to be named on their standby list for the 2018 World Cup.