Report: Liverpool Contacts PSG Star Adrien Rabiot's Agent Over Free Transfer

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Liverpool have reportedly made contact with the mother and agent of Paris Saint-Germain midfielder Adrien Rabiot about a possible free transfer.

Sources told ESPN that Liverpool had been in communication with the French midfielder's representatives to discuss a move. The Reds are understood to be keen on signing Rabiot, particularly if they can get him for free next summer.

Rabiot's contract at the Parc des Princes expires at the end of this season and he has been strongly linked with a move to Barcelona.

But Jurgen Klopp will do everything in his power to persuade Rabiot that he would be better suited by a move to the Premier League. Liverpool's German manager tried to sign Rabiot when he was in charge of Borussia Dortmund in the Bundesliga.

Another source claimed that Klopp and Rabiot had already spoken on the phone about the possibility of a move.

Rabiot rejected all approaches for his services this summer and PSG are still hopeful that he will silence transfer gossip by putting pen to paper on a new deal with the French champions.

If they cannot tie him to a new contract by January, Rabiot will be free to discuss a move to another club and there will no shortage of demand for a player of such quality.

Liverpool's hopes of signing Rabiot may be boosted by the revelation, made by Rabiot himself last year, that he was a keen follower of the Reds when he was younger.

"I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young," he said.

Rabiot has been capped six times by France but caused controversy when he refused to be named on their standby list for the 2018 World Cup.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)