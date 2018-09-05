Liverpool & Spurs on Red Alert as Transfer Target Denies Bayern Munich Deal Rumours

September 05, 2018

Stuttgart defender Benjamin Pavard has categorically denied that he is set to complete a move to German champions Bayern Munich, putting the likes of Liverpool and Tottenham Hotspur on red alert.

The two Premier League clubs have reportedly been monitoring the 22-year-old for some time, stretching back to before he burst onto the scene as part of France's World Cup-winning squad this summer.

Speaking to French outlet L'Equipe (via TeamTalk), Pavard insisted that rumours of a move to Bayern were false.

“I did not sign anything at all (with Bayern). You are the journalists who say that I signed (for Bayern),” Pavard told the newspaper.

“I’m in Stuttgart, I’m fine there. My career plan was to stay one more season in Germany. I am in a very big German club, with fantastic fans. This club is a family, that’s what I need and that’s what I like about this club. I’m very good there.

“It’s true that the World Cup came faster than expected, nobody expected it, not even me at the very beginning.”

Pavard has been at Stuttgart for two years, having joined the club from Lille in 2016.

The defender has a clause in his contract that will allow him to leave for €40m next summer should the club fail to qualify for the Champions League - meaning clubs such as Liverpool and Spurs would be given the opportunity to sign an established international star at a cut-price fee.


Pavard is predominantly a centre-back but spent the World Cup playing at right-back for France, showcasing his versatility and skill in a number of positions. He also scored a beautiful volleyed goal against Argentina, a strike considered to be the best goal of the tournament by many pundits.

