Manchester United Midfielder Looks to Extend Contract as Final Year of Current Deal Approaches

Manchester United midfielder Ander Herrera wants to remain at the club for the foreseeable future, although the Spaniard is still yet to agree terms on a new deal.

According to the Mail, the 29-year-old will look to extend his stay at Old Trafford despite being free to talk to foreign clubs in January as he enters the final year of his deal at the club. Herrera signed for United in 2014 under Louis van Gaal and has made 163 appearances for the club to date.

Despite Herrera's preferred option being to stay at United and sign a new contract, clubs from his native Spain including Atletico Madrid, Sevilla and Valencia are keeping tabs on the midfielder and monitoring his contract situation closely.

Talks have been held on an on-and-off basis for the past 12 months between United and Herrera's representatives but the two parties are yet to come to any sort of meaningful agreement regarding a new contract.

United manager Jose Mourinho is reportedly keen for Herrera to stay, having already utilised the player in a number of positions this season, including as an auxiliary central defender in the club's defeat at the hands of Tottenham.

Though talks with Herrera remain far from completion, the club are also attempting to secure new contracts for Anthony Martial, Luke Shaw and Herrera's friend and compatriot David De Gea.

Martial and Shaw have had mixed fortunes at United during Mourinho's time in charge but the latter appears to have turned a corner after some promising displays in the club's early matches this season.