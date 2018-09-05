New Real Madrid Boss Reveals He Was Kept Out the Loop Over Cristiano Ronaldo's Future

Real Madrid manager Julen Lopetegui has revealed that he wasn't given the chance to talk with Cristiano Ronaldo over his future at the club before the Portugal international signed a long-term deal with Italian champions Juventus.

The 52-year-old was announced as the new head coach at the Santiago Bernabéu ahead of the World Cup, which cost Lopetegui the chance to guide Spain through the competition in Russia as he was promptly sacked.

JAVIER SORIANO/GettyImages

During an interview with Spanish radio show El Transistor, Lopetegui confirmed he had no say over Ronaldo's future at the club and that the final say was left with Real Madrid's most senior decision makers.

"I never spoke with him," Lopetegui said, quoted by AS. "When I got here he had shown interest in leaving, and the club decided to help him in reaching that goal. Hence, all I had to do was to respect what the club and the player had agreed."

Despite losing Ronaldo, as well as a number of other players in either permanent or loan deals, Real were boosted by the arrival of five players during the summer transfer window, whilst also making an easy profit on deals for Lucas Torró and Omar Mascarell.

Vinícius Júnior, Thibaut Courtois, Álvaro Odriozola and Andriy Lunin all signed long-term deals with the club earlier in the transfer window, while Los Blancos were also able to snatch former striker Mariano Díaz from the grasp of Sevilla thanks to a first refusal clause in the contract he signed when joining Lyon.