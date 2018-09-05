Report Reveals How Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola Almost Joined Borussia Dortmund This Summer

Juventus defender Leonardo Spinazzola was on the cusp of joining Borussia Dortmund before a knee injury that he sustained in the latter stages of last season saw the move fall apart, according to reports.

The 25-year-old, who spent a lot of time in his youth bouncing between the academy's at both Juve and Siena, returning to Turin during the summer following a successful loan spell with Atalanta, a club where he has now made 63 appearances across all competitions.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

His performances with La Dea quickly caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund who, after seeing Spinazzola first hand during the Europa League last season, put the wheels in motion to sign the Italy international this summer.

However, Calciomercato has revealed that a serious knee injury which Spinazzola picked up in March halted the deal in its tracks as the defender isn't expected to return to full fitness until much later in the year.





A transfer offer in the region of €25m was reportedly agreed between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund before the deal was scrapped.

Instead of completing an early deal for Spinazzola, Dortmund instead opted to splash €75m on eight new signings, which included the likes of Abdou Diallo, Axel Witsel and Marwin Hitz.

The Westphalian side's last transfer of the summer saw Barcelona striker Paco Alcácer join on a season-long loan for an initial €2m. The Spain international could even make the move permanent at the end of the campaign, with the forward set to cost Dortmund an estimated €25m.