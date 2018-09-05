Report Reveals How Juventus' Leonardo Spinazzola Almost Joined Borussia Dortmund This Summer

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Juventus defender Leonardo Spinazzola was on the cusp of joining Borussia Dortmund before a knee injury that he sustained in the latter stages of last season saw the move fall apart, according to reports.

The 25-year-old, who spent a lot of time in his youth bouncing between the academy's at both Juve and Siena, returning to Turin during the summer following a successful loan spell with Atalanta, a club where he has now made 63 appearances across all competitions.

Martin Rose/GettyImages

His performances with La Dea quickly caught the attention of Borussia Dortmund who, after seeing Spinazzola first hand during the Europa League last season, put the wheels in motion to sign the Italy international this summer.

However, Calciomercato has revealed that a serious knee injury which Spinazzola picked up in March halted the deal in its tracks as the defender isn't expected to return to full fitness until much later in the year.


A transfer offer in the region of €25m was reportedly agreed between Juventus and Borussia Dortmund before the deal was scrapped.

Instead of completing an early deal for Spinazzola, Dortmund instead opted to splash €75m on eight new signings, which included the likes of Abdou Diallo, Axel Witsel and Marwin Hitz.

The Westphalian side's last transfer of the summer saw Barcelona striker Paco Alcácer join on a season-long loan for an initial €2m. The Spain international could even make the move permanent at the end of the campaign, with the forward set to cost Dortmund an estimated €25m.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)