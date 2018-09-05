Tony Adams Names the Arsenal Youngster Who Should Start for Gunners After Defensive Issues Resurface

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Arsenal legend Tony Adams believes Rob Holding could help solve the Gunners' defensive issues under new manager Unai Emery.

The north London side's start to the new Premier League season under the management of Unai Emery has yielded mixed results, with two wins and two defeats from their first four matches. 

The Gunners have conceded eight goals in those games, and club legend Adams has suggested that Emery should look to Rob Holding to solve their defensive issues.

“If I was a new coach coming in, I would have made us tougher to beat,” Adams told Sky Sports’ The Debate, via the Mirror“I like Holding. He has got talent and potential. Stick him in and work with him.

“He has brought some players over and we haven’t seen them, put them in.”

Arsenal’s struggles in defence were once again highlighted in their recent 3-2 win away at Cardiff, as the Gunners twice squandered leads before going ahead for the third time to eventually seal the three points.

England Under-21 international Holding is yet to make a competitive appearance under Emery, with Shkodran Mustafi and Sokratis Papastathopoulos favoured as the first choice pairing in the centre of defence.

The former Arsenal captain has also pointed out an area in which his old side can add greater leadership to the back line, with new signing Stephan Lichtsteiner also waiting in the wings behind Hector Bellerin in the pecking order at right back.

Pakawich Damrongkiattisak/GettyImages

“Lichtsteiner looks like a leader and a really strong full back,” Adams continued.

“He is 34, so he’s not one for the future. Bellerin is the one to wait and watch Lichtsteiner. Tell him to watch and learn what to do.”

