Wilfried Zaha Makes 'Stunning Gesture' With Donation to Crystal Palace Ladies Team

Crystal Palace Ladies have confirmed that they have received a "substantial financial contribution" from the star of the men's team, Wilfried Zaha, to help towards the development of their amateur players.

After media reports suggested that members of the Palace Ladies team were forced to pitch in £250 for their place in the team, Zaha stepped in with what has been described as a "stunning gesture" to help out.

Although Crystal Palace Ladies have criticised "inaccurate media reports" and issued a clarification about the way in which their team is funded, they also thanked Zaha for lending a helping hand.

On-line now..... Club Statement And Exciting Newshttps://t.co/PVr7fR3KiQ — Crystal Palace L.F.C (@PalaceLadiesFC) September 5, 2018

"We are delighted to announce that Wilf Zaha has contacted the Club to make a substantial financial contribution to support the development of our amateur players," read the statement.

"Everyone knows what Crystal Palace means to Wilf and he wants to give the same opportunities to the next generation of aspiring players at Palace Ladies that he enjoyed when coming up through junior teams."

The statement clarified that although Crystal Palace Ladies players were encouraged to seek out personal sponsorship to help pay their way, it was not a requirement of playing for the team.

In a sport that is too often shown through negative comment & sentiment, we've today been inspired by a stunning gesture from @wilfriedzaha

Demonstrating real desire to help develop football ambition within his club.Sincerest thanks to a gent who knows what it means to be @cpfc — Crystal Palace L.F.C (@PalaceLadiesFC) September 5, 2018

Zaha joined the Palace academy at the age of 12 and came through the ranks to make his debut for the first team aged 17, before joining Manchester United in 2013.

After two unsuccessful years at Old Trafford he returned to Palace and has since become the Eagles' all-time record Premier League goalscorer.

He recently signed a new £130,000-a-week contract extension at Selhurst Park.