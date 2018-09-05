Wilfried Zaha Makes 'Stunning Gesture' With Donation to Crystal Palace Ladies Team

By 90Min
September 05, 2018

Crystal Palace Ladies have confirmed that they have received a "substantial financial contribution" from the star of the men's team, Wilfried Zaha, to help towards the development of their amateur players.

After media reports suggested that members of the Palace Ladies team were forced to pitch in £250 for their place in the team, Zaha stepped in with what has been described as a "stunning gesture" to help out.

Although Crystal Palace Ladies have criticised "inaccurate media reports" and issued a clarification about the way in which their team is funded, they also thanked Zaha for lending a helping hand.

"We are delighted to announce that Wilf Zaha has contacted the Club to make a substantial financial contribution to support the development of our amateur players," read the statement.

"Everyone knows what Crystal Palace means to Wilf and he wants to give the same opportunities to the next generation of aspiring players at Palace Ladies that he enjoyed when coming up through junior teams."

The statement clarified that although Crystal Palace Ladies players were encouraged to seek out personal sponsorship to help pay their way, it was not a requirement of playing for the team.

Zaha joined the Palace academy at the age of 12 and came through the ranks to make his debut for the first team aged 17, before joining Manchester United in 2013.

After two unsuccessful years at Old Trafford he returned to Palace and has since become the Eagles' all-time record Premier League goalscorer.

He recently signed a new £130,000-a-week contract extension at Selhurst Park.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)