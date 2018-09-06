Arsenal New Boy Guendouzi Claims Lifelong Support of 'Magnificent' Gunners Was Key in Summer Switch

Arsenal youngster Mattéo Guendouzi has claimed that his childhood support of the Gunners was a key factor in his decision to move from Ligue 1 outfit Lorient to the Emirates Stadium this summer.

In an interview with Ouest France, the 19-year-old declared his love for the north London side, who acquired him in a £7m deal, with the youngster penning a five-year contract with the club.

GEOFF CADDICK/GettyImages

"Arsenal is the club of my heart, the club I've supported since I was little," Guendouzi said. "I grew up watching, along with my grandfather, videos of Vieira, Henry and the others, the French players who made history.

“When I knew the club was interested in bringing me in, I didn't hesitate. It's another world. Arsenal are an historic club, magnificent, known the world over, one of the best in Europe with big stars in the team. It's difficult to describe, but it's another dimension. Everything has changed."

"In terms of the play, it's a lot more intense. In the English league, there are great players everywhere, it's impressive. But I got used to that quite quickly, that's the most important thing. It's up to me to be consistent. It's just the start."

Cardiff City FC/GettyImages

The defensive midfielder has made an impressive start to his Arsenal career, and has been thrown straight into the first team by new manager Unai Emery, who was impressed with the player's dedicated approach to pre-season training. Indeed, Guendouzi has made such an impression that he's currently starting ahead of Lucas Torreira and Mohamed Elneny.

Meanwhile, former Arsenal favourite Tony Adams has claimed that the side should recall Rob Holding to the starting XI to solve their defensive issues. Adams claimed that the 22-year-old could add some much needed aggressiveness to Emery's backline, and that the England Under-21 international should be given his chance to shine in the post-Arsène Wenger era.