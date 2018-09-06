Lionel Messi Claims That Man City & Man Utd Have Closed the Gap on Spanish Giants

Barcelona star Lionel Messi has claimed that a number of top European sides have closed the gap on his team and Real Madrid, with the two Spanish giants no longer the only major attractions for the world's top players.

In an interview with Catalunya Radio, the five-time Ballon d'Or winner believes that the immense financial power of clubs such as Paris Saint-Germain and the two Manchester sides is a sign of changing times.

Only three active players have scored 50+ Champions League goals:



• Cristiano Ronaldo (120)

• Lionel Messi (100)

• Karim Benzema (56)



Now all rivals. pic.twitter.com/L7zcvHS4mi — Squawka Football (@Squawka) September 5, 2018

Barcelona and Argentina's number 10 said: "There are clubs now with a lot of money and players move for that reason.

"Wherever the most money is, that's where they end up going. Things have changed and now the owners of clubs are multi-millionaires.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

"Before, everyone wanted to play for Barca or Madrid, who were the best, but now everything's tighter and there's not much of a difference between the teams in Manchester, PSG, Madrid, us, Bayern [Munich], the Italians."

Messi has never looked likely to leave his boyhood club at any stage, as even all of the aforementioned club's respective financial muscle wouldn't be enough to afford the 31-year-old.

When quizzed on his future plans, the Blaugrana's record goalscorer said: "I am just thinking about the years that I can keep playing.

Lionel Messi not in the running for the FIFA Best player award. LOL.



You can't possibly take these FIFA awards seriously anymore. — Roy Nemer (@RoyNemer) September 3, 2018

"When the moment comes, I will decide. I want to finish the contract I have and then we will see if I continue or not. It doesn't worry me right now," he added.

"The club can be calm [when I am gone] if they keep bringing players through the academy and making good signings."

In other news, Messi has amazingly been left out of the three man shortlist for the FIFA Best Men's Player of the Year award, in what appears to be a player becoming a victim of his own success.