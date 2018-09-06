Man City Beat Chelsea & Tottenham to the Signing of 16-Year-Old Goalkeeping Prodigy

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Premier League champions Manchester City have beaten rivals Chelsea and Tottenham to the signing of 16-year-old goalkeeping sensation Gavin Bazunu.

According to the Telegraph, the Etihad side have parted with around £420,000 to secure the player from Shamrock Rovers, a record fee for a non-professional in Ireland.

Spurs and Chelsea are said to have made several bids for the youngster, with the latter growing confident over a deal after he visited their club. But City tabled the best offer and presumably convinced Bazunu that they were the perfect outfit with which to develop his career.

Per the Telegraph, the player and his family touched down in Manchester this week to meet with City's academy director Jason Wilcox, after which he signed terms with the English top flight side.

With Bazunu intent on completing his Leaving Certificate in Ireland, he will remain with Rovers for the time being and no decision has been made regarding his joining date as yet.

OLI SCARFF/GettyImages

However, he is expected to move to Manchester in January or anytime ahead of next season, when he will join their developmental squad.

And, given that he turns 17 next February, Bazunu will be able to sign his first professional deal then. City have shown immense faith in the teenager by paying Rovers such a fee but his performances this season have backed their trust.


Bazunu got off to a very impressive start this term, making his debut for the Irish side in the League of Ireland Premier Division and Europa League qualifying matches. He also kicked the campaign off with four consecutive clean sheets.

The Manchester club have a policy in place which makes it so that their third-choice keeper is always homegrown. And, with Angus Gunn having headed to Southampton this summer, Bazunu's arrival will help on that particular front.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)