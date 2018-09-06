Manchester United Splash the Cash as Club Wage Bill Edges Towards Staggering £300m Per Season

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Manchester United's wage bill has reportedly increased considerably, with the club now approaching the £300m mark for yearly staff payments.

According to the Sun, players at the club received a boost in their salaries following their Champions League qualification last season, and new recruit Alexis Sánchez's eye-watering £505k per-week salary. However, with the club bringing in around half a billion pounds a year in revenue, there is no real danger of breaching Financial Fair Play any time soon.

Chris Brunskill Ltd/GettyImages

United fans, and indeed their manager José Mourinho, were frustrated over the summer as the club failed to sign any real high profile players. With the likes of Manchester CityChelsea and Liverpool all strengthening their ranks, the Red Devils run the risk of falling off the pace if they fail to keep up with the big money transfer spending of some of their title rivals.

Having failed to sign the likes Harry Maguire, Yerry Mina and Toby Alderweireld over the summer, United were unable to complete their primary objective of signing a top quality centre-back. Mourinho's side have looked leaky at the back so far this season, and will be desperate to bolster their ranks in the January transfer window to address the problem.

Meanwhile, United captain Paul Pogba has reportedly agreed a truce with Mourinho, following widespread reports of a rift between the pair. The 2018 World Cup winner has reportedly had 'clear the air' talks with the Portuguese manager, after accepting that he won't be leaving the club any time soon and will be playing a key role for United this season.

