Newcastle United Starlet Forced to Withdraw From International Squad After UK Permit Problems

Newcastle United youngster Mohammed Sangare has been forced to withdraw from Liberia's squad to face DR Congo on Sunday due to him not having a copy of his UK residence permit.

The 19-year-old, who mainly features in Newcastle's U-23 squad, was born in Liberia but has lived in England since the age of 14. He was one of 13 Liberians who ply their trade outside of their home country to be called up for the country's African Cup of Nations Qualifier against DR Congo.

LFA manager Sebastian Collins explained why Sangare's situation would mean he would have to withdraw from the squad. As quoted by BBC Sport, he said: "Sangare has a valid Liberian passport but if he travels to Monrovia without his [residence] permit, getting back will give him a problem.

Collins emphasised that he felt the risk was too great for Sangare, and that the decision taken was the correct one.

"We thought it would be in the best interest of all parties that he secures his document before coming to Monrovia. He tried to fast-track the issuance of his residence permit, which went missing - but it will be issued next week."

Since joining Newcastle from Accrington Stanley in 2016, Sangare has failed to break into the Magpies' first team. He's been an integral part of their Premier Legaue Division 2 side however, making 15 appearances and scoring twice from midfield. Although this situation may not be ideal for the youngster, it appears an international debut is on the horizon for him at some point.