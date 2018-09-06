Premier League Seeks Brexit Clarification Amid Fears Top Players Could Be Denied Work Permits

The Premier League is still seeking clarification on how Brexit will affect the ability of English clubs to sign foreign players, with less than six months to go until the United Kingdom leaves the European Union.

The government is being urged to abolish all restrictions on signing foreign players amid fears that Brexit will damage the Premier League's prestige and popularity.

The impact of Brexit on the Premier League could be "hugely damaging" to English football.



More: https://t.co/52cFdvPVaX pic.twitter.com/4xjjixR2c3 — BBC Sport (@BBCSport) September 5, 2018

European workers' access to jobs in Britain will be limited after Brexit, and the Premier League wants exceptions to be made for footballers so that English clubs can continue to sign players from abroad at their will.

"Access to talented footballers from across Europe has played a key part in the growth of the Premier League," said a Premier League spokesperson, quoted by the Telegraph.

"It is vital that our clubs can continue to acquire European players with the freedom they currently enjoy."

Catherine Ivill - AMA/GettyImages

However, they may find themselves at loggerheads with the Football Association, who will encourage the limitations on the basis that it may provide greater opportunities for young English players in the Premier League.

The Premier League is resigned to the fact that clubs will no longer be able to sign foreign players under the age of 18, but otherwise it wants regulations to be left alone or eased to allow the free movement of players to continue.

They argue that the Premier League should be given special dispensation due to the fact that it generates over £3bn in tax for the Treasury and directly employs 12,000 people.

Will Russell/GettyImages

Research conducted by Laurie Shaw of Harvard University showed that 591 of the 1022 players with passports for a country in the European Economic Area signed by top flight clubs since the start of the Premier League would not have qualified for a work permit.





Among the current crop, this would include N'Golo Kante and Cesc Fabregas of Chelsea, and Manchester City's Riyad Mahrez.