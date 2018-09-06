Sol Campbell Claims Arsenal Striker Will Be Key to Gunners' Top 4 Challenge This Season

Arsenal legend Sol Campbell believes Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang's goals will be vital for the Gunners as they aim for a return to the Champions League this season.

When asked about his favourite signing from Arsenal's busy transfer window, Campbell said quoted by the Daily Star: "Aubameyang, I know he’s from last season, but I think from the start of this season, I think it would be good for him to get off running and get on to his scoring abilities."

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

The former England defender added: “I think his goals will be really vital for Arsenal nudging up and going beyond sixth and hopefully getting that fourth spot. He has to keep on, and Lacazette as well, but I think that he needs to really have a good season.”

The two strikers were both on the score sheet against Cardiff as Arsenal secured a 3-2 win away from home. New manager Unai Emery has been reluctant to start the strikers together but their impressive link up play may force the manager's hand.

When asked about Lacazette's performance after their victory, Emery said, via the club's official website: "I’m very pleased. I spoke with him because I know him at Lyon.





"I know he has a big capacity to score in the box and when the team gives him good options. He has good data to score and today he showed us. It’s good for his confidence."





The Spaniard also insisted that he is working to try and get the best out of his two strikers. He added: "They are playing minutes each match and today they started, We are continuing to work on the combinations.

Always a good feeling when you win a tough game come on boyz #coyg #WeAreTheArsenal pic.twitter.com/F75fuRRtVO — Aubameyang P-E (@Aubameyang7) September 2, 2018

"Today I think the two players scored goals and helped us. We can continue to work to find the best performance with each player."