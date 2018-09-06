Spurs On the Brink of Playing Entire 2018/19 Season at Wembley as New Stadium Issues Persist

Tottenham Hotspur could be forced to play all their home matches at Wembley Stadium this season, as concerns grow that their new ground won't be fit to safely host games until after Christmas.

According to the Daily Mail, the north London side have agreed a new arrangement with the FA, that will see their stint at Wembley continue until their home clash against Burnley on 15th December. While the club are hopeful of having the stadium ready for their Boxing Day match against Bournemouth, they could well be forced to extend their Wembley residence further.

As the delays continue, concerns are mounting over the disruption caused to fans, broadcasters and opposition teams, who have had to delay travel plans throughout the uncertainty. If the issues continue, the Premier League board are likely to intervene, and could demand that Mauricio Pochettino's side remain at Wembley until the end of the campaign.

Following a summer where the club didn't sign a single player, Spurs got the season off to a solid start, and currently sit fifth in the Premier League table after four matches. However, the Lilywhites went into the international break on a low, having been comprehensively beaten 2-1 by Watford at Vicarage Road last weekend.

Meanwhile, Spurs midfielder Victor Wanyama has been on the receiving end of some criticism from Kenya national team manager Sebastien Migne, after the player failed to report for international duty. Wanyama - Kenya's captain - was called up for a Africa Nations Cup qualification match despite a knee injury, but has opted not to travel for a physiological assessment.