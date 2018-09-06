'Would Be a Brilliant Coup': Liverpool Fans React to Potential Move for PSG Star Adrien Rabiot

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

It has been reported that Liverpool are working on a deal to secure the signature of talented PSG midfielder Adrien Rabiot. 

Jurgen Klopp has been a long term admirer of the youngster, and it appears fans are also excited by his possible arrival:

ESPN FC claim that the Reds' Sporting Director Michael Edwards has been in contact with Rabiot's mother — who operates as his agent — over a potential move to Merseyside.

Adding fuel to the fire, Rabiot spoke to French radio station RMC last October and commented on how he followed the Reds as a youth: "I would love to play in the Premier League, not necessarily one club in particular, even though I was very fond of Liverpool when I was young,"

Rumours had tied the Frenchman to Barcelona this summer, but La Blaugrana opted to sign Arturo Vidal instead. Unhappy with his lack of consistent game time in Paris, Rabiot has been eyeing pastures anew. 

Snubbing his latest deal with the Ligue 1 champions all but one month ago, it is now near certain that the 23-year-old is to move on. Available on a free transfer next summer, Liverpool will want to get a pre-contract sorted in January before his services get picked up by another.

Soccrates Images/GettyImages

However, with midfield additions of Naby Keita and Fabinho this window, it could be argued that Rabiot would find it difficult to break into Jurgen Klopp's side. Not to forget, the eventual return of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain will only add depth to Liverpool's central area.  

