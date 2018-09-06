Zinedine Zidane Reveals He Told Real Madrid Players to Focus on 'Own Game' in Champions League Final

By 90Min
September 06, 2018

Former Real Madrid manager Zinedine Zidane has revealed what he told his side to do in order to combat the threat of Liverpool's forwards in the Champions League final last season. 

In an interview with UEFA, Zidane opened up on Los Blancos' tactics in the showpiece event, which Real triumphed 3-1 in following a brace from Gareth Bale.

VI-Images/GettyImages

Early on in that fixture, Liverpool's star man Mohamed Salah was forced to leave the field after injuring his shoulder in a clash with Sergio Ramos - a challenge that Ramos came in for widespread criticism for after the game, with suggestions that he had intentionally taken him out.

When asked if he had given his players special instructions in dealing with Salah, or any of his teammates, Zidane said: "Not at all! Our game was always the same, regardless of who we were facing.

"We told players about the individual characteristics of opposing players, so that they were aware of specific things that those players did.

"But I didn’t want to do too much of that, as I wanted my players to focus primarily on our own game."

The Frenchman has since left the Santiago Bernabeu, and has been heavily tipped to succeed Jose Mourinho at Manchester United with the Portuguese boss' future at Old Trafford in doubt.

Despite those links, Zidane appears in no rush to continue his hugely successful managerial elsewhere. Instead, the 46-year-old has reflected on his time at the Santiago Bernabeu and the memories he created, mostly those in the Champions League.

"All three titles were fantastic. They were all special for different reasons. The first stands out because it was my first as a coach; the second was both symbolic and intense – with us facing Juventus and turning in an exceptional second-half performance. 

FRANCK FIFE/GettyImages

"And the third topped off my three seasons as coach of Real Madrid."

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)