Anthony Martial Delays Man Utd Contract Talks Until Jose Mourinho's Future Is Decided

Anthony Martial has postponed discussions about a new Manchester United contract until he knows what the future holds for manager Jose Mourinho.

The uneasy relationship between Martial and Mourinho escalated this summer when the Frenchman went AWOL from United's US training camp to be with his wife for the birth of their son, and he was subsequently fined £180,000.

Mourinho was happy to use Martial as a makeweight in his attempts to sign a centre back, but this attempt was blocked by executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Woodward has since tabled a new offer to keep Martial at Old Trafford despite his recent troubles. Contrary to reports, Woodward did not go behind Mourinho's back to do so.

However, the Mirror report that Martial is hesitant to commit his future to United until he is given assurances about Mourinho, whose future at the club may be in doubt if certain reports are to be believed.

United have won two and lost two of their first four matches this season to leave Mourinho's future in the balance, although the club have denied that Zinedine Zidane is being considered as a replacement.

It is therefore unclear exactly what further assurances Martial is seeking. With just one first team appearance behind him so far this season, his hesitancy to sign a new contract is understandable.

Martial's current deal expires next summer, meaning that he will be free to discuss a move elsewhere from January onwards unless he commits his future before then.

Martial has scored 36 goals in 137 appearances since joining United from Monaco in 2015.