Barcelona Set to Restart 'Plan Renewal' as They Look to Give 5 Key Members New Deals

Barcelona are reportedly set to work on several contract renewals in the coming weeks and months, a continuation of the policy that has seen Lionel Messi, Gerard Pique, Sergi Roberto and Samuel Umtiti sign new long-term deals at various points over the last year.

According to Mundo Deportivo (MD), Barça officials put 'Plan Renewal' on hold over the summer as a result of the World Cup, but the club now plans to offer new contracts to Ivan Rakitic, Jordi Alba, Rafinha and head coach Ernesto Valverde.

LLUIS GENE/GettyImages

On top of those anticipated negotiations, a lucrative new deal for Sergio Busquets that has been heavily rumoured for some time is now seen as being 'imminent'. The report from MD notes that Busquets, now vice-captain, will be the first contract that is 'settled'.

The length of his deal - currently expiring in 2021 with an additional two-year option - is not expected to change. But he will get a pay rise and his buyout clause is set to more than double from €200m to €500m. After Busquets' deal is signed off, attention will turn to the others.

Barça are apparently keen to tie Alba to a new deal before the end of the season as by next summer he will have only one more year on his current terms that could leave the club vulnerable to losing him. MD expects him to ask for a pay rise that will be granted if reasonable.

Quality Sport Images/GettyImages

Rakitic was the subject of rumoured interest from Paris Saint-Germain during the summer and has a relatively low €125m buyout clause in his contract. It is thought that the World Cup finalist won't be offered a pay rise but the incentive of a loyalty bonus paid out at a later date if he stays.

For Rafinha, Barça's motivation for a new contract appears to be self-preservation. He could start negotiating a pre-contract agreement for a free transfer as early in January 2020 and the club appears intent on not losing a player they had priced at €30m this summer for nothing.

Coach Valverde is due to be out of contract at the end of this season, with a clause in his current deal allowing it to be extended by 12 months until the conclusion of the 2019/20 campaign. He is said to be in no rush, but Barça would rather start talking no later than January or February.