Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill Prepared to Leave Club in January Unless First-Team Prospects Improve

Gary Cahill could quit Chelsea as early as the next transfer window, unless he gets more playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old defender effectively retired from international duty last week to focus on playing his way into Maurizio Sarri's thoughts, having not seen a single minute of competitive action under the Italian thus far.

Sarri has preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger at the centre of defence, and it has served him well as Chelsea have started the season with maximum points from their first four games.

The Sun reports that Cahill is considering his future at Stamford Bridge. He wants to be playing first team football and is ready to end his six-year stay at Chelsea in January in order to get it.

Cahill may be given some first team chances in the weeks after the international break as Chelsea enter two cup competitions, neither of which will be a priority for Sarri.

The Blues face a trip to Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup, and were also drawn into a Europa League group with BATE Borisov, PAOK and MOL Vidi.

Sarri may not want his first team regulars to be travelling such long distances in midweek before a Premier League match at the weekend, so Cahill might get his chance for these fixtures.

Cahill has made over 280 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Bolton in January 2012, winning almost every trophy available to him in that time, including the Champions League, Europa League and two Premier League titles.