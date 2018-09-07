Chelsea Captain Gary Cahill Prepared to Leave Club in January Unless First-Team Prospects Improve

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Gary Cahill could quit Chelsea as early as the next transfer window, unless he gets more playing time at Stamford Bridge.

The 32-year-old defender effectively retired from international duty last week to focus on playing his way into Maurizio Sarri's thoughts, having not seen a single minute of competitive action under the Italian thus far.

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

Sarri has preferred David Luiz and Antonio Rudiger at the centre of defence, and it has served him well as Chelsea have started the season with maximum points from their first four games.

The Sun reports that Cahill is considering his future at Stamford Bridge. He wants to be playing first team football and is ready to end his six-year stay at Chelsea in January in order to get it.

Cahill may be given some first team chances in the weeks after the international break as Chelsea enter two cup competitions, neither of which will be a priority for Sarri.

Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/GettyImages

The Blues face a trip to Liverpool in the third round of the EFL Cup, and were also drawn into a Europa League group with BATE Borisov, PAOK and MOL Vidi.

Sarri may not want his first team regulars to be travelling such long distances in midweek before a Premier League match at the weekend, so Cahill might get his chance for these fixtures.

Cahill has made over 280 appearances for Chelsea since joining the club from Bolton in January 2012, winning almost every trophy available to him in that time, including the Champions League, Europa League and two Premier League titles.

You May Like

More Soccer

Subscribe & Save

Subscribe to Sports Illustrated today.
Subscribe Now

Sign Up for our Newsletter

Don't get stuck on the sidelines! Sign up to get exclusives, daily highlights, analysis and more—delivered right to your inbox!
Sign up Now

Forgot Password

close

Please enter your email address associated with the account so we can help reset your password.

 

Enter valid email address

Manage Profile

close

Edit Favorite Teams

close

Remove or add teams to and from your list of favorites

Teams In Your Area

Add more favorite teams from the list below based on your geolocation

    My Teams

      Combined-Shape Close
        • No team results found.

      Edit Favorite Writers

      close

      Remove or add writers to and from your list of favorites

      My Favorite Writers

      Add Writers

      .
      View Profile
      Full Scoreboard
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      OUT
      HOLE YARDS PAR R1 R2 R3 R4
      IN
      Eagle (-2)
      Birdie (-1)
      Bogey (+1)
      Double Bogey (+2)