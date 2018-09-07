Chelsea Manager Maurizio Sarri Reveals He Found Out About Napoli Sacking Watching 'Television'

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Maurizio Sarri has revealed that he only found out he had been sacked by Napoli when he saw it reported on television.

The Chelsea manager was in charge at the Stadio San Paolo for three seasons, but was sacked in May and replaced by Carlo Ancelotti.

A bitter legal struggle ensued before Chelsea finally appointed the Italian in July, and Napoli president Aurelio de Laurentiis has been firing verbal shots at Sarri ever since.

But Sarri revealed that it was De Laurentiis who started the feud between them by ousting him from the club without his knowledge.

"It's true, I found out that I wasn't the Napoli coach anymore by seeing it on television," Sarri told Il Mattino.

"I had some doubts, that's fair, but there was a clause in the contract and it wasn't something I had asked for.

"It was not respected in the timing. Now I hope that Ancelotti can achieve what I came so close to."

Sarri guided Napoli to their highest ever points tally in Serie A last season, but they were pipped to the title by Juventus, who lifted the Scudetto for the seventh consecutive year.

Italian midfielder Jorginho followed Sarri to Stamford Bridge, damaging Napoli's chances of challenging Juve for the title again, but they have won two of their first three matches under Ancelotti.

Sarri has made a perfect start to life at Stamford Bridge meanwhile, taking maximum points from his first four games in charge.

