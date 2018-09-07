Crystal Palace Defender Reveals How Close He Was to Leaving on Loan Move This Summer

By 90Min
September 07, 2018

Young Crystal Palace defender Sam Woods has revealed that he was close to leaving the club on loan this summer, before the Eagles decided it would be best for his development to stay at Selhurst Park.

Woods has not yet appeared for Palace's first team, but he has trained with them on multiple occasions and was involved in several pre-season matches this year as well as being named on the bench for the club last month.

Catherine Ivill/GettyImages

Speaking to football.london, Palace's Under-23 coach Richard Shaw underlined why the decision was taken to keep Woods at the South London based club.

“Sam [Woods] was one who could have gone out on loan, but the manager and I felt that he will develop being around the first team players here. 

“He has come on so much. There is work to do with him in terms of his power, and we have discussed that, and there are a few things he needs to iron out in terms of being a leader and getting him talking more, but he is on the right path and I am delighted."

James Chance/GettyImages

Woods has also revealed that he was happy with the decision, but won't be ruling out a loan move in January.

“There was interest from League Two, but the club decided to keep me. Maybe we will look at it in January again, but at the moment I am helping out wherever I can," added the young defender.

