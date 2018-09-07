Everton Manager Marco Silva is Planning a Long-Term Project at Goodison Park

Everton manager Marco Silva has revealed that he is working on a long-term project with the Toffees and is planning to stay with the club for the foreseeable future.

Speaking at the opening of Everton's Blue Base, according to the Liverpool Echo, Silva talked about the season so far and his future plans with the club. The Portuguese manager said: "We should have taken more points than we have at this moment.

💙 | Marco Silva officially opened Everton’s Blue Base facility as #EFC and #EITC laid another giant footprint in L4.



More 👉 https://t.co/m696JbQB4H pic.twitter.com/mqehps2Czl — Everton in the Community (@EITC) September 6, 2018

“When you’re at a club like Everton you want to be a part of the story. For me that’s really important. Of course it’s a long-term project. I want to build something but at the end of the day the most important thing will be the results."

Silva added: “In football it’s always like that but what you want to do in the future is to be part of this big story."

Alex Livesey/GettyImages

The Blue Base is the latest stage of a development project at Everton as they move away from the Liverpool 4 area. The newly refurbished community centre will now become a home for elderly supporters who are struggling with mental health and isolation.

Everton CEO Denise Barrett-Baxendale also spoke at the opening and explained Everton's plans for the Liverpool 4 area, the Liverpool Echo reports. She said: "Our Goodison campus is coming together beautifully.

"One of the questions I am regularly asked after 'Who are we signing next?' and 'What is the capacity of the new stadium?' is what is going to happen to Liverpool 4 when the club moves to Bramley-Moore Dock?

💪 | "We have got to trust ourselves and if we do that, it will make it easier." #EFC https://t.co/uoBf9c5mTD — Everton (@Everton) September 2, 2018

"The answer to that is quite simple really. Everton Football Club is committed to Liverpool 4. We will never abandon Liverpool 4. We will always have a presence here."

The CEO continued: "We will maintain our presence with buildings like the Everton Free School, which is over four years old, the People's Hub which is over a year old, and the building which we are here to open today, the Blue Base.

"These buildings are clear evidence of our commitment to our neighbourhood which has been our home for the last 125 years." Barrett-Baxendale added: "Liverpool 4 will always be in our heart and our soul."