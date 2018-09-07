Inter Release Classic Third Kit Paying Tribute to 'Heritage & History' of I Nerazzurri

Inter have released their third kit for the 2018/19 season, boasting a daring colour scheme of grey and slightly darker grey.

However, its muted colours indicate that the shirt is steeped in local history. Its design is based on the iconic Duomo di Milano, the city's cathedral church, and the St George cross with which the city is synonymous.

The swirling pattern is a distorted map of Milan's city center, showing that local pride and heritage are at the heart of this new design.

"We feel this kit is rich in Inter DNA," said Pete Hoppins, Nike Football Apparel Senior Design Director, on the Inter website.

"The Duomo and the St. George cross are Milanese icons and mean a lot to the Inter supporters. This kit is about Inter’s identity and paying tribute to the city and people they represent."

AFP Contributor/GettyImages

The famous blue of Inter's home kit makes an appearance in the shape of the Nike Swoosh and the club crest.

It's definitely a unique design, but sadly it probably won't get many outings this season as it is very similar in colour to Inter's white away kit.

Some teams choose to wear their third kit for European competitions, and Inter may follow suit as they return to the Champions League for the first time since 2011/12.