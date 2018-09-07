Italy hosts Poland on Friday in a match for the newly created Nations League tournament.

Italy turns the page after failing to make the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Since the miss, the team hired Roberto Mancini as coach. Under Mancini, the team has beat Saudi Arabia, drawn against the Netherlands and lost to France in friendlies.

Italy visits Portugal three days after its match against Poland.

Poland, meanwhile, made the World Cup, but the team was the first to be eliminated from the group stage despite being the top-seeded team in its quartet.

Here's how to watch the match:

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on Fubo TV.

