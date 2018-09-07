How to Watch Italy vs. Poland: Nations League Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

How to watch Italy vs. Poland in the UEFA Nations League on Friday, September 7.

By Charlotte Carroll
September 07, 2018

Italy hosts Poland on Friday in a match for the newly created Nations League tournament.

Italy turns the page after failing to make the World Cup for the first time since 1958. Since the miss, the team hired Roberto Mancini as coach. Under Mancini, the team has beat Saudi Arabia, drawn against the Netherlands and lost to France in friendlies. 

Italy visits Portugal three days after its match against Poland.

Poland, meanwhile, made the World Cup, but the team was the first to be eliminated from the group stage despite being the top-seeded team in its quartet. 

Here's how to watch the match:

How to watch

Time: 2:45 p.m. ET

TV: ESPN2, Univision Deportes

Live Stream: You can watch the match live on Fubo TV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial.

SI TV is also now available on fuboTV. Watch Planet Futbol TV, SI’s soccer show starring Grant Wahl and Luis Miguel Echegaray, weekly on Fubo TV or anytime, anywhere here.

